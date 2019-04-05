SOCIETY

Michael Soi headlines Canvas Art exhibition

Marketer Stuti Ahuja and Safaricom special projects director Sylvia Mulinge
Image: Enos Teche

An art sale and exhibition from shortlisted Kenyan painters was held at the Capital Club in Nairobi on Thursday evening.

At least 2,000 artworks were submitted, with 35 visual painters and Illustrators landing the exhibition opportunity.

The 'This Is My Kenya' campaign, spearheaded by Safaricom since conception in 2014, aim to showcase Kenya's diverse culture and beauty through art and photography, as well as storytelling.

Among those who took part in this year's exhibition were Michael Soi, Stephen Nyaga and Daniel Muraguri.

