Neo-soul star Anto Neo-Soul recently staged a successful show at the Alchemist Bar.

The annual concert, called ''Anto Live 2.0'', took place on March 2. It was a special presentation of his past, present and future music.

The well-attended event, whose entrance was absolutely free for music lovers, also featured performances from Lucy Lugano, Yviona Reign and a special appearance from four-time Grammy Award winner US-based Kenyan trumpeter Awuor Arunga.