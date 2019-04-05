'African Twilight' launched at Heritage House

Culture CS Amina Mohamed poses with warriors dressed in traditional regalia
Culture CS Amina Mohamed poses with warriors dressed in traditional regalia
Image: Moses Mwangi

Lovers of art and culture were treated to an array of African traditional culture and heritage moments at the launch of Carol Beckwith and Angela Fisher's ''African Twilight'' on March 2.

The book was launched at the African Heritage House at Athi River, owned by Alan Donovan. Visitors to the gallery boarded a train from the Railway Station to the gallery on a Saturday afternoon to give the spectacular gala a vintage cultural look.

There was also a special ''African Retro'' series by the fabulous original ''Rare Watts'' dance group. Present were Culture CS Amina Mohammed,  Tamarind Group chairman Martin Dunford, Nike Art Gallery Lagos chief Nike Okundaye and Hotel Intercontinental GM Oliver Geyer.

by MOSES MWANGI
Society
05 April 2019 - 17:37

Most Popular

  1. Size 8 marriage is ‘not perfect‘
    17h ago Word Is

  2. I am happy Kush Tracey did not kill herself — Tdat
    17h ago Word Is

  3. KAM hosts Changamka Kenya Shopping Festival
    17h ago Society

  4. Visita unleashes club banger 'Onyo'
    17h ago Word Is

  5. Songa unveils mega deal to distribute artistes’ work
    17h ago Word Is

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES