'African Twilight' launched at Heritage House

Lovers of art and culture were treated to an array of African traditional culture and heritage moments at the launch of Carol Beckwith and Angela Fisher's ''African Twilight'' on March 2.

The book was launched at the African Heritage House at Athi River, owned by Alan Donovan. Visitors to the gallery boarded a train from the Railway Station to the gallery on a Saturday afternoon to give the spectacular gala a vintage cultural look.

There was also a special ''African Retro'' series by the fabulous original ''Rare Watts'' dance group. Present were Culture CS Amina Mohammed, Tamarind Group chairman Martin Dunford, Nike Art Gallery Lagos chief Nike Okundaye and Hotel Intercontinental GM Oliver Geyer.