Sandro Godel exhibits Kenyan-inspired art

Famous Swiss artist Sandro Godel staged an exhibition at the Switzerland ambassadorial residence during a Francophonie cocktail on Tuesday.

The artist's paintings on display have an African heritage theme. He was hosted by Swiss Ambassador Ralf Heckner.

Others present were French Ambassador Aline Kuster-Menager, Belgian Ambassador Nicolas Nihon, Ukranian Ambassador Andrii Pravednyk, Godown Arts Centre director Joy Mboya and Strathmore University vice chancellor designate Vincent Ogutu.