Sandro Godel exhibits Kenyan-inspired art

Famous Swiss artist Sandro Godel staged an exhibition at the Switzerland ambassadorial residence during a Francophonie cocktail on Tuesday.

The artist's paintings on display have an African heritage theme. He was hosted by Swiss Ambassador Ralf Heckner.

Others present were French Ambassador Aline Kuster-Menager, Belgian Ambassador Nicolas Nihon, Ukranian Ambassador Andrii Pravednyk, Godown Arts Centre director Joy Mboya and Strathmore University vice chancellor designate Vincent Ogutu.

Swiss Embassy first secretary counsul Zita Ballman and Swiss Cooperation officer regional director Thomas Oertile
Image: Moses Mwangi
Swiss artist Sandro Godel
Image: Moses Mwangi
Some of the artwork on display
Image: Moses Mwangi
Swiss Ambassador Ralf Heckner and his French counterpart Aline Kuster-Menager
Image: Moses Mwangi
TV hosts Mary Mwikali and Evie Maina admire the artwork
Image: Moses Mwangi
Godown Arts Centre director Joy Mboya and Belgian Ambassador Nicolas Nihon
Image: Moses Mwangi
Ukraine Ambassador Andrii Pravednyk and spouse Maria Pravednyk
Image: Moses Mwangi
by MOSES MWANGII
29 March 2019 - 00:00

