Mombasa enjoys ‘inspiring’ TEDx

The Mombasa community was greatly inspired through the third TEDx event at the Aga Khan Academy in Mombasa.
The theme of the event was “One in a billion: A piece of the puzzle”, referring to the African population, which has grown to over a billion.
The event entailed different exciting and inspiring motivational speakers from different backgrounds.
Topics covered included youth managing personal finances and sustainable farming practices in local communities.
In attendance were former Mombasa Education executive Tenadai Lewa, who was among the speakers, and Michael Wamaya, a ballet instructor in Kibera and Mathare, who was also recently awarded as a Top 10 Finalist for the Global Teacher Prize in 2017.
TEDx events are meant to inspire an audience and make a positive change.
