Aussie varsity treats alumni to cocktail

Edith Cowan University from Australia recently hosted a cocktail evening party for alumni, career teachers and future students over the weekend to share their experiences of studying abroad.

The varsity is a beneficiary of Unipass, a Kenyan education agency for students pursuing higher education in various countries abroad.

Athol Smith from ECU praised Unipass for its professionalism in aiding students to the university. The event which was hosted at the Node in Westlands.

ECU international account manager Athol J Smith and director Krishna Prasad
ECU student Wendy Rockwell and Unipass marketing manager Dipreet Kaur
Unipass executive director Maureen Mutisya and USIU lecturer Moses Kuria
Unipass visa officer Alice Akeyo, vice manager Mercy Mbugua and student counsellor Agness Lesaan
Unipass student counsellor Lyndah Owino and applications manager Janet Komu
Cooperative Bank e-channels' Dennis Macharia, trade finance's Leon Mumo and Toyota Kenya customer relations' Winnie Kagwa
by DOUGLAS OKIDDY Photojournalist
29 March 2019 - 21:17

