Aussie varsity treats alumni to cocktail

Edith Cowan University from Australia recently hosted a cocktail evening party for alumni, career teachers and future students over the weekend to share their experiences of studying abroad.

The varsity is a beneficiary of Unipass, a Kenyan education agency for students pursuing higher education in various countries abroad.

Athol Smith from ECU praised Unipass for its professionalism in aiding students to the university. The event which was hosted at the Node in Westlands.