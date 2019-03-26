SOCIETY

Toyota customers welcome launch of Suzuki

Sterling and Wilson office administrator Mercy Mocha
Image: Douglas Okiddy

Toyota Kenya hosted its customers to an event to celebrate the launch of Suzuki by Toyota Kenya distributorship.

In the long run, Toyota Kenya will be selling Suzuki models that include Alto 800cc, Swift 1200CC, Ciaz 1500CC, Jimny 1500CC and the Vitara 1600CC. 

Industry PS Betty Maina was the chief guest. Other dignitaries in attendance included Toyota Kenya chairman Amb Dennis Awori, CFAO chief executive Marc Hirschfield and Suzuki Motor Corporation's Koichi Suzuki.

The event took place at Toyota Kenya Showroom along Uhuru Highway.

by DOUGLAS OKIDDY Photojournalist
Society
26 March 2019 - 00:00

