Catholic faithfuls congregate for pilgrimage

Singers drawn from different parishes sing during the mass
Image: MALEMBA MKONGO

Catholic faithful drawn from all over Mombasa diocese congregated at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic church in Bura Mission, Taita Taveta County for a pilgrimage ceremony.

It saw ordination of five priests and four deacons.

Bura mission is proud to be the first Catholic Church in Kenya with the church standing tall 120 years later.

The Catholic Church has plans to make the church a full pilgrimage site where faithful can visit and learn the history of the church.

The Ceremony which was led by Archbishop Martin Kivuva was attended by various guests including political leaders such as Taita Taveta woman rep Haika, former governor John Mruttu and Wundanyi MP Thomas Mwadeghu among others.                                                               

 

by MALEMBA MKONGO Correspondent, Coast Region
Society
25 March 2019 - 07:10

