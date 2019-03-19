Italian wins Magical Kenya Open

The Magical Kenya Open presented by Absa was held at the Karen Country Club in Nairobi over the weekend. The golf event was presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Guido Migliozzi from Italy won his maiden European tour Magical Kenya open title.

The annual event has been attracting golfers from across the globe, with this year at least 124 foreigners taking part in the 1.1 million euro competition.

Present were Tourism CS Najib Balala and his Sports counterpart Amina Mohamed.