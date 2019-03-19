Society

Italian wins Magical Kenya Open

Magical Kenya

The Magical Kenya Open presented by Absa was held at the Karen Country Club in Nairobi over the weekend. The golf event was presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Guido Migliozzi from Italy won his maiden European tour Magical Kenya open title.

The annual event has been attracting golfers from across the globe, with this year at least 124 foreigners taking part in the 1.1 million euro competition.

Present were Tourism CS Najib Balala and his Sports counterpart Amina Mohamed.

Tourism CS Najib Balala, his Sports counterpart Amina Mohamed and President Uhuru Kenyatta
Italian golfer Guido Migliozzi in action
Image: Enos Teche
Golf enthusiasts follow the proceedings
GAA boss Dennis Chebitwey and State Department of Investment and Industry PS Betty Maina
Image: Enos Teche
Kenya Golf Limited directors Francis Okwara and Joe Wangai
Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu and Kenya Open Golf limited PR sponsor Kathleen Kihanya
Image: Enos Teche
A golfer in action
