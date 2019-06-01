Koffee's 'Rapture' EP

Title: Rapture

Artiste: Koffee

Genre: Reggae

Release: March 14

Mikayla Simpson, better known by her stage name Koffee, is a wave. She's Jamaican, 19, multitalented and has already taken over the reggae scene with her unique sound that incorporates elements of roots reggae and rap.

With all these influences, she effortlessly excels in the magic of her groove.

Her current success was indeed boosted by the first piece titled Legend, which she dedicated to Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt. It went viral and earned her a name, but it was until she dropped the track Toast in 2018 that her place in the reggae scene was solidified.

Her debut project and EP Rapture extends her will to give new life to the music scene. She attempts to move beyond the usual sound and style that is typically reggae and exhibits her profound skill. The result is a cohesive and narratively ambitious project comprising infectious tracks that challenge the norm.

The five-track EP kicks off with the title track Rapture, in which the artist acknowledges her brilliance as an artist ready to make a difference that will leave a lasting impact.

The lead single Toast produced by Major Lazor’s Walshy Fire and Izy Beats is an expression of gratitude from the artist for the much she’s achieved.

Jane Macgizmo joins on Blazin, a track that sees Koffee attempt to incorporate a contemporary flow and feel from the hip-hop scene into her work.

On the fourth track Throne, Koffee asserts that she’s in the music scene to stay and to be considered among the best. The EP closes with a roots vibe on Raggamuffin, a tune that celebrates the prominence of reggae music around the world.

Koffee is now following in the footsteps of reggae artistes such as Protoje and Chronixx. She's making moves, and her EP is truly worth the listen.

She’s prolific and truly an artist who is out to make a mark in the global music scene. From the first song to the last we can agree that the project is at its most potent when it digs deep into the production.

Star rating: 4 out of 5