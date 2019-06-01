Escape to bird sanctuary in the highlands

A visit to Wajee Nature Park is an enjoyable foray into a man-made bird sanctuary. The 20-acre nature park, situated in Nyeri county, was formerly a coffee farm.

Owner and founder Jagi Gakunju is a passionate environmentalist. When he inherited the land in the 1980s, he converted it into a forest by clearing the coffee bushes and replanting hundreds of seedlings of indigenous trees.

Today the estate is covered in mature forest inhabited by birds and wildlife. A nature trail winds through a canopy of trees down into a valley, a delightful excursion for birdwatchers and nature lovers.

A member of staff guides guests on the nature walk, pointing out various flora and fauna.