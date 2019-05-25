Pornography: Unseen monster distorting hormones, psychology

However, she believes using porn will most likely affect a person's sex life. She said one should be careful about porn, as it is fake and can lead someone to have unrealistic expectations for their sex life.

Steven said porn is like “extended prostitution”. Another issue he had with it is that he knew a couple of friends who were addicted and as a result objectified women.

However, if a couple is in mutual agreement about watching it, then he has no issue with that.

Does the (vice or blessing, depending on who you ask) come with its drawbacks? There are an increasing number of studies that show pornography might be a ticking time bomb for many Kenyans.

According to research conducted by ProjectKnow.com, there are signs one might be addicted to porn.

Some of those signs can be an addict hiding their porn use from family. The addict might also experience the craving to view porn at all hours of the day, often losing a large amount of time.

Other symptoms can be that the addict becomes hostile when asked to stop watching porn. Addicts are unable to stop watching porn even after many repeated attempts to stop it.

It can get so bad for an addict that they have to get more explicit porn to get the dopamine rush they need. This comes after one has developed a tolerance with normal porn.

All these warning signs can lead to the addict's health, job and relationships being affected by the addiction. What is rarely spoken about, however, is that porn can also cause erectile dysfunction, a term in the medical world known as porn-induced erectile dysfunction.

The worrying trend has been seen in the West, with men as young as 25 having issues that used to affect men their grandfather's ages in the past.

It is an addiction just like cigarette smoke or gambling. High porn usage can rewire one's brain and neuropaths.