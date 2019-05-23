Kenyan Chef Looking to Break Guinness World Record

Thirty six year old chef Maliha Mohammed is aspiring to break Guinness world record for most hours spent cooking.

The self-taught chef is looking forward to bringing home the title by breaking the current record held by Rickey Lumpkin from California USA who cooked for 68hrs 30min 6sec in December 2018.

The 36-year-old, Chef Maliha, is aiming to cook for 75 hours non-stop.

The Mombasa based chef who works with a leading non-governmental organization will be sponsored by Pwani Oil.

“We are excited to be part of Chef Maliha’s journey to break the Guinness World Record and bring the title to Kenya.” Rajul Malde, Pwani Oil’s Commercial Director said in a statement.

He added,“Further, it is our hope that the support we give helps her realize her potential as a chef.”

Maliha’s goal is to cook a mix of lavish dishes including international and local cuisines among them Swahili dishes.

“I am grateful for the support from Pwani Oil. I am looking forward to breaking this world record and have been investing my own resources to ensure that I will be able to bring this record home, and more so to Mombasa,” Chef Maliha said .