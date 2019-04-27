Men: How to boost your libido

Men, I’ve got a secret for you to boost your libido! The secret is eating ‘pweza’, which is known as octopus in English.

Eating it is as an aphrodisiac is more convenient than using chemicals, which might have side effects. This secret will also add up to the betterment of your health.

Just sit back, relax and joint down the secret recipe, then thank me later!

Women, get ready to be satisfied no matter how old your man is. I assure you that you will get all the satisfaction for the rest of you married life, until death do you part.

If you want this, then make sure you give your man pweza. The octopus will guarantee you the best results all night long.

In Mombasa, a visit to Abu Aida Cuisine will serve you this amazing meal in any way you like it.

Ali Abubakar, the CEO of Abu Aida Cuisine, ensures he satisfies your thirst for a happy you.

Abubakar ensures he has cooked pweza in different ways, including pweza rojo (Fried octopus stew), pweza choma (roasted octopus) and supu ya pweza (octopus soup). He can also cook the octopus marinated with chilli.

In the case of boosting libido, he recommends the octopus soup. This magic soup is made through steaming for an hour and 15 minutes, and when ready, make sure to eat the meat and its soup for best results.

So that’s it, just steam it and add nothing but salt to taste!