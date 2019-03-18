Mlindo The Vocalist's "Emakhaya"

Title: Emakhaya

Artiste: Mlindo The Vocalist

Genre: Soul

Release: September 21, 2018

From the start, Lindokuhle Magedezi was set for stardom. He was discovered by the prodigious DJ Maphorisa and together, they released the hit track “AmaBlesser.” He later appeared on Sun-El Musician’s electronic banger “Bamthathile”, making a guest feature on the awe-inspiring 13-track album ‘Africa to the World’.

By the time Mlindo was releasing his debut album ‘Emakhaya’ in September 2018, it was already clear what he would be offering the world. Still in his early twenties, the artiste would eventually release this spectacular, hour-long, full-length album and earn the spot of a South African artiste to watch. And here we are, months after the release of the project, still keen to highlight it.

Mlindo possesses one hell of a vocal range, and we get to witness his brilliance as soon as the LP kicks off with the track “Ancestors.” That talent is core on the album title track “Emakhaya,” a track that precedes his collaborative effort with DJ Maphorisa “AmaBlesser,” which tells how the artiste was left by his girlfriend because she was seeking a better life.

With undeniable mastery, Mlindo recruits the vocals of Sjava on “Egoli”. For an album meant to exist and shine in its calmness, Vyno Miller makes a great addition to the catchy effects presented by “Cold Summer”. Mlindo doesn’t mind exploring various sounds, and together with Shwi Nomtekhala, they revisit a sound quite synonymous with South Africa on “Wamuhle”.

Sha Sha joins Mlindo on “Nge Thanda Wena”, a track kicks off with a tender acoustic guitar riff and later picks up pace with an electronic drumline. Mlindo is also joined by Sfeesoh, Kwesta and Thabsie on “Macala,” one of the album’s essential tracks. We also get to experience the fine remix of “AmaBlesser”, featuring Tanzanian star Rayvanny.

Most of “Emakhaya” is enjoyable and Mlindo The Vocalist exhibits musical skill that is unusual and truly pleasing. There are no qualms it comes from a personal place, and you can’t help but have most of its tracks on repeat. For a debut, that certainly provides a big break for the artiste. It also doesn’t neglect the fans he has acquired over his stint in the music scene.

Star rating: 4 out 5