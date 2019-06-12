Check out Argenti Restaurant for the ultimate business lunch

Tucked away in up-market Riverside drive, GemSuites is the five star hotel offering luxury accommodation and a fantastic menu at their in-house restaurant Argenti. Headed by Executive Chef Paul Mathaga, Argenti offers a selection of mouth-watering dishes influenced by Mediterranean and Kenyan cuisine.

While they mostly cater to long term stays, Argenti is open to all looking for a fantastic meal, and their business lunch is one of the best in town.

The venue is also popular for their high-end meeting and conference rooms for organizations looking for very quiet, friendly locations away from their usual workplaces do their trainings and meetings.

For a pocket friendly price, you will get any of the three conference rooms all waiting for you. With a space that sitting at least 20, the conference room brings a feel that is more like a small department meeting place than a crowded alley.

There is an option to either use leather seats or the cushioned chairs, while the Wifi is easily accessible and efficient for your meetings

Despite it being in a metropolitan area, the surroundings around Gemsuites are secluded and quiet and the new SkyLounge offers fantastic views with the only sound one hears is the birds and river gentling flowing past.

And if relaxation is what you need, Gemsuites has the perfect pool to take a dip in, try any of their fantastic cocktails and enjoy the various amenities.