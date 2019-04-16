Bollywood Beauty

Alia Bhatt stuns in Kalank promotions

Alia Bhatt looked radiant during the Kalank promotions over the last week

In Summary

• Alia Bhatt wore different designers throughout the promotions 

Alia Bhatt is preparing for her big release Kalank, which is expected to hit Kenyan theatres this Easter weekend. 

Kalank, which translates to 'stigma' film is a period drama based around pre-independent India, and is a tale of eternal love between two people, played by Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. 

Alia has been seen in different traditional clothing for the promotions of the film - and we are here to bring you details of the designers!

Alia Bhatt for Kalank promotions
Alia Bhatt for Kalank promotions
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Here in white and silver, Alia is seen wearing a suit by Anita Dongre, who is an Indian fashion designer and founder of House of Anita Dongre. 

Alia Bhatt Kalank promotions
Alia Bhatt Kalank promotions
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

In red and white bandhani print (traditional Indian polka-dot design), Alia is wearing one of Bollywood's most famous designers, Sabyasachi.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who goes by Sabyasachi is an Indian fashion designer from Kolkata. 

Sabyasachi has gained worldwide recognition for his trademark wedding lehengas (skirts) which many a Bollywood star has donned for their weddings. 

Alia Bhatt at Kalank promotions
Alia Bhatt at Kalank promotions
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

In this red-pink-green ombre sari, Alia is sporting Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani.

Born in Mumbai, he is one of India's noted fashion designers. Along with his wife, he co-founded India's first multi-designer boutique.

Alia Bhatt at Kalank promotions
Alia Bhatt at Kalank promotions
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Shining in this yellow suit, Alia is wearing again one of India's most renowned designers, Manish Malhotra. 

Born in Mumbai, Manish Malhotra has been styling Bollywood's most famous names since the early 90s. 

He even worked on the designs for an outfit for Michael Jackson during his visit to India in the late 90s. 

Alia Bhatt is the daughter of one of Bollywood's most famous producers and directors, Mahesh Bhatt. She is one of Bollywood's most versatile actors, having nearly 14 movies under her belt. She is currently filming two films under big labels. 

 

by Meera Pattni
Fashion
16 April 2019 - 16:57

Most Popular

  1. Alia Bhatt stuns in Kalank promotions
    1h ago Fashion

  2. Diabetes drug may prevent,slow kidney disease
    6h ago Lifestyle

  3. When the new Mercedes C-Class hit Kenyan market
    8h ago Society

  4. All-star African lineup for Jazz
    13h ago Word Is

  5. Avril pens a sweet message to J Blessing
    13h ago Word Is

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES