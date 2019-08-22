YouTube couple wows KOT after unassisted 44-minute natural birth at home

A Kenyan YouTube couple on Thursday trended on Twitter after posting a video in their YouTube channel showing the delivery of their third-born baby.

Shiko Nguru, a 34-year-old mum of three on Wednesday posted on her Vlog the entire experience from the time she started experiencing surges, actual labour and the delivery moment.

The internet has been on fire with the story of Shiko and Rama, her partner, trending.

The couple decided to undergo the childbirth process by themselves in the comfort of their home without assistance from a medical birth attendant or a midwife.

Shiko had decided to go to the market at noon to get groceries when she realised unusual contractions that were intense and consistent.

She decided to call her midwife.

"You know what I think? This might be the real thing because they have been pretty consistent," Shiko said.

She said that she had timed the contractions on an app and they were coming once every three minutes. After she timed them four times, the app stopped and said "call an ambulance, go to the hospital."

However, the midwife was not around, so the couple decided to take charge.

What Kenyans on Twitter found most interesting in the 24-minute video was how easy the couple made delivery look.

It took only 44 minutes for the baby to be delivered.

They are now a happy family of five; an eight-year-old girl, a two-year-old boy and the newborn boy.