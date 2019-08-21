Arrow Bwoy set to launch his new album 'Hatua'

In Summary
• The new album 'Hatua' to launch on Friday 23 August.
Kenyan singer Arrow Bwoy is set to launch his album 'Hatua' on Friday 23 August.
The long awaited album has something for everyone.
The album launch will be at the Carnivore Simba Salon with performances from Masauti, veteran star Wyre,Nadia Mukami and more.
The 'Jango Love' hit make has collaborated with Jamaican stars Cecile and Demarco.
He has also collaborated with Nadia Mukami in his latest hit 'Radio Love'.
Arrow Bwoy has received positive feedback from his tracks ‘Dodo’, ‘Digi Digi’ and ‘Jango Love’ that have over 1 million YouTube views.
