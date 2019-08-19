HOMECOMINGFESTIVAL

Karun to perform at the Homecoming Festival in South Africa

Homecoming Africa Festival will take place on 26, 27 and 28 September 2019.

In Summary

• Karun is a Kenyan R&B singer/songwriter.

by SHEILA NJAMBI
Entertainment
19 August 2019 - 16:46
KARUN MUNGAI
Image: COURTESY

Kenyan musician Karun Mungai is set to grace the stage at the Home Coming Festival to be held in South Africa.

Karun was part of the group Camp Mulla before she went solo.

The 'Roses' hitmaker is now a mother of one and was one of the 100 finalists on the Mr. Eazi launched emPawa Africa artiste mentorship program.

 

Homecoming Africa  Festival will take place on 26, 27 and 28 September 2019.

The three day event is back for the 11th year with 3 music stages and performances from major stars like Kwesta, A-Reece, Boity, Moozlie, Zakes Bantwini, Da Capo, Sho Madjozi and many more.

Image: COURTESY

Last year, Homecoming Africa attracted over 8000 people to Pretoria for an international and continental experience with the biggest trans-African musical line up.

