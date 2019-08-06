Close

Nipsey Hussle to feature in Rick Ross' new album

Nispey Hussle and Teyana Taylor collaborate on a track in the album

by SHEILA NJAMBI
Entertainment
06 August 2019 - 15:42
Rick Ross is set to release a new album.

The new album  ‘Port of Miami 2’ is set to be  released on 9th of this month.

He went on to reveal the late Nipsey Hussle will be featured in the record.

The record is named after his 2006 debut ‘Port of Miami’.

Rick wrote on Instagram: “‘Port of Miami’ started me on this journey. It’s only right I bring it back to where it all started. For my day ones to the new ones, this album is for you.”

Ross has  already released the first track from the new album, featuring Swizz Beats.

The track dubbed ‘BIG TYM’ was released on July 30th.

The track already has more than 1M views on YouTube since its release last week.

Other collaborators in the album include Teyana Taylor ,Meek Mill, Drake, Swizz Beatz, Wale, and Jeezy.

