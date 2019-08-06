Nipsey Hussle to feature in Rick Ross' new album

• The album ‘Port of Miami 2’ will be released on 9th August.
Rick Ross is set to release a new album.
The new album ‘Port of Miami 2’ is set to be released on 9th of this month.
He went on to reveal the late Nipsey Hussle will be featured in the record.
The record is named after his 2006 debut ‘Port of Miami’.
Rick wrote on Instagram: “‘Port of Miami’ started me on this journey. It’s only right I bring it back to where it all started. For my day ones to the new ones, this album is for you.”
Ross has already released the first track from the new album, featuring Swizz Beats.
The track dubbed ‘BIG TYM’ was released on July 30th.
The track already has more than 1M views on YouTube since its release last week.
Other collaborators in the album include Teyana Taylor ,Meek Mill, Drake, Swizz Beatz, Wale, and Jeezy.