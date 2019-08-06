Nipsey Hussle to feature in Rick Ross' new album

Rick Ross is set to release a new album.

The new album ‘Port of Miami 2’ is set to be released on 9th of this month.

He went on to reveal the late Nipsey Hussle will be featured in the record.

The record is named after his 2006 debut ‘Port of Miami’.

Rick wrote on Instagram: “‘Port of Miami’ started me on this journey. It’s only right I bring it back to where it all started. For my day ones to the new ones, this album is for you.”