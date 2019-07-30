Larry Madowo leaves top BBC job to study in US

Media personality and journalist Larry Madowo has exited BBC Africa just a year and a few months after he landed the lucrative business editor job.

Taking to Twitter, he expressed how sad it was for him to leave but added he was looking forward to an exciting chapter in New York.

"This has been a dream job in every way and leaving it was one of the hardest decisions of my life. An exciting year in New York City awaits but saying goodbye is so hard! I’ll miss everyone terribly," Larry tweeted.

Larry will be travelling to New York to further his studies at Columbia University on a journalism fellowship.

The former TV presenter quit his job at NTV on March 29.

Larry is a well-known Kenyan journalist and has previously hosted his own radio show, written a weekly newspaper column and fronted many popular TV programmes.

He has a vast experience in broadcasting, having worked with various well established local and international media organisations, and has made many appearances previously on the BBC.