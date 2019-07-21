Marvel unveils swathe of new superhero films

Marvel has announced a bumper crop of 10 new superhero movies at Comic Con.

Marvel studios president Kevin Feige, flanked by dozens of Hollywood stars, revealed the post-Avengers roster of films to a stunned hall in San Diego.

Many attendees at world's largest pop-culture fan convention had camped out to reserve a seat for the event.

One major surprise was the announcement of Oscar winner Mahershala Ali as Blade the vampire hunter, a role played by Wesley Snipes in the 1998 film.

There was rapturous applause and screams as Ali took to the stage to reveal he would take on the role of the day walker.

Natalie Portman will play a female Thor

Natalie Portman confirmed her return to a fourth Thor film - Thor: Love and Thunder - reprising her role as Jane Foster, but this time wielding the power of the Thor hammer.

"Feels pretty good. I've always had a little hammer envy," Portman told the delighted crowd after being handed the hammer by director Taika Watiti.

Portman's role is based on Jason Aaron's comic book series that sees Jane Foster become the mighty lady Thor when Thor Odison finds himself unworthy of picking up the hammer.