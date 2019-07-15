Close

'Stranger things' actress launches new shoe collection

The shoe collection will show case her love for the ocean and whales.

• 'Eleven' famously know in the series stranger things has a shoe collection.

• The shoe collection is 'MILLIE BY YOU.'

by SHEILA NJAMBI
Entertainment
15 July 2019 - 10:35
15 year old Millie Bobby brow famously know for her role as  'Eleven' in series Stranger things has launched a new shoe collection.

The actress took to her Instagram page to announce her limited shoe collection.

In collaboration with iconic sneaker brand Converse, the shoe line will feature 10 different colours ways and print .

The different designs will show case her love for whales and the ocean.

'MILLIE BY YOU' being the name of her collection will allow you to design the shoe yourself by picking the design and colors she has chosen.

'Eleven' who is the youngest UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador is also the youngest to ever collaborate with Converse.

The main aim of her new collection is to express herself and also let others express themselves.

“When I started with this collection, I wanted something that represented me as a person. I wanted to express myself but also let other people express themselves,”  she says.

