Beyoncé picture of Lion King excites fans

The Lion King was the first Disney animated film to feature a completely original story-line - that is, one that was not adapted from a pre-existing story.

With only two weeks left until the film remake debuts in theaters, the fans are even more excited that Beyonce will be voicing her character in the studio where she duet with Glover as they covered the classic hit, "Can You Feel the Love Tonight."

Disney's The Lion King is due for release on 19 July 2019 - 25 years after the cartoon original, which was one of the biggest animated film of all time.

Lovers of the original songs, like Can You Feel The Love Tonight, I Just Can't Wait To Be King and Circle of Life, will be pleased to hear that the new film will include songs from the original film.

The film will be directed by John Faveau who directed the recent remake of The Jungle Book.

The Lion King isn't the only live-action Disney remake being released in 2019. Other movies include Dumbo and Aladdin.