5 hot shows to watch on Showmax in June

• This month’s line-up on Showmax includes returning must-watch favorites
• Showmax is also available at zero cost for DStv Premium customers
June is a rewarding month to be a TV fan, even better with this month’s line-up on Showmax that include returning must-watch favourites like The Handmaid’s Tale and new ones like Benedict Cumberbatch’s Patrick Melrose.
The highly-anticipated second season of Big Little Lies premieres June 10 on Showmax.
The Monterrey Five (Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley) are back on Showmax on Monday 10 June for a second season of the Emmy-winning mystery Big Little Lies.
From the trailer, it looks like they may not get away with murder after all. Meryl Streep joins BLL 2 as Mary Louise Wright, Celeste’s mother-in-law whose come into town looking for answers about the death of her son – Perry Wright. Remember him? Handsome, domineering, possessive and every bit of a pathetic husband, and played to perfection by Alexander Skarsgard.
Big Little Lies Season 2 might not have the murder mystery plotline of season 1, but Celeste and company carry enough secrets and lies to take us all to the edge with them. And to have a woman like Streep help us dig up those secrets, what a blessing.
New episodes every Monday on Showmax.
Blessed be the fruit… For theirs are the seeds of resistance. Season 3 starts 10 June on Showmax.
The Handmaid’s Tale is as dark as a drama about patriarchal oppression can be - brutal with its trauma and very fleeting with its hope. But according to actress Elisabeth Moss who plays June Osborne/Offred, that’s going to change in season 3 as it is going to show the audience that there’s a way out.
Blessed be the fight! A resistance is coming, and it is more than ready to take down Gilead. I wonder what new quotable slogans we are going to pick up this season?
The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 episode 1 and 2 premieres on Showmax on Monday 10 June, with new episodes every Monday.
Watch Patrick Melrose Season 1 on Showmax now: http://shw.mx/2x8owYw
In this five-part British drama, Benedict Cumberbatch plays Patrick Melrose, a drug addict in search of redemption as he attempts to escape his troubled past.
Despite his best intentions of sobriety, Melrose proves too weak to fight the demons from his childhood that easily trigger his drug problem. Physically and sexually abused by his father and neglected by his mother who conveniently looked the other way, Melrose plunges deep into alcohol and other drugs with such reckless abandon, it’s surprising just how charming he can still be amid the mess. Then again, Cumberbatch has always been a natural charmer onscreen.
Kristin Kreuk reprises her role as tough-as-nails lawyer Joanna Hanley. A year after winning a lawsuit in her hometown, she’s working on a new case for a different law firm. But her client is about to turn her life upside down. Watch on Showmax now: http://shw.mx/2x8owYw
As a lifetime fan of Smallville and the Clark Kent – Lana Lang tortured romance, it’s refreshing to see Kristin Kreuk unburdened from her supernatural side-kicking roles as she takes on a more mature, well-rounded role in the legal drama Burden of Truth.
Kreuk plays Joanna Hanley, a big city lawyer who travels back to her hometown to represent a major pharmaceutical company in a lawsuit but develops a conscience along the way, and decides to represent the victims instead. As she uncovers the truth, she is also forced to confront some dark secrets about her family. Burden of Truth Season 1 and 2 are now streaming on Showmax.
Issa is trying out new dates, yet longs for Lawrence, who is keeping things relaxed with a new fling. But the two aren't done yet in this sizzling season.
Issa Rae’s busy schedule may have pushed Insecure S4 to 2020 but that doesn’t mean we can’t indulge in a little Insecure guilty pleasure, especially with season 3 now on Showmax.
While season 2 mainly focused on Issa’s and Lawrence’s messy break up and the dalliances in between, season 3 gives Issa (and her bestie Molly) a much-needed fresh start. No Lawrence, no Daniel.
Issa picks herself up and moves into a new apartment. She even secures a side hustle as a Lyft driver where she meets a new love interest. She still has some issues to deal with of course but without any of her messy relationships, Issa's life is quieter, perhaps even deeper.
As is expected, Insecure Season 3 does everything perfectly, almost, but the one thing we might never forgive them for is bringing Lawrence back, in the process, reviving #LawrenceHive.
Stream these and more for just 250ksh for three months. Go to showmax.com to sign up.
Showmax is also available at zero cost for DStv Premium customers. Go to https://www.showmax.com/eng/dstv-kenya for more.
How to pay for Showmax with M-Pesa?
- Go to Showmax.com/mpesa
- Ensure the M-Pesa number that you use to pay for your Showmax account is the same as the mobile number registered on your Showmax account
- Pay KSh 250 using your M-Pesa number to Paybill: 852552. Wait for your confirmation SMS.
- On the payments page, click ‘validate M-Pesa’ to start watching.