5 hot shows to watch on Showmax in June

The Monterrey Five (Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley) are back on Showmax on Monday 10 June for a second season of the Emmy-winning mystery Big Little Lies.

From the trailer, it looks like they may not get away with murder after all. Meryl Streep joins BLL 2 as Mary Louise Wright, Celeste’s mother-in-law whose come into town looking for answers about the death of her son – Perry Wright. Remember him? Handsome, domineering, possessive and every bit of a pathetic husband, and played to perfection by Alexander Skarsgard.

Big Little Lies Season 2 might not have the murder mystery plotline of season 1, but Celeste and company carry enough secrets and lies to take us all to the edge with them. And to have a woman like Streep help us dig up those secrets, what a blessing.

New episodes every Monday on Showmax.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 1 - Season 3