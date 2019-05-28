Iggy Azalea 'violated' by nude photo leak

Iggy Azalea has deactivated her social media accounts after her topless photos were leaked online.

The pictures were taken during a photoshoot for GQ magazine in 2016 but never intended for publication.

The Australian rapper said she felt "blindsided, embarrassed, violated [and] angry" by the leak.

But it was the "vicious" and "vile" reactions to the photos, including men sharing sexual fantasies, that led her to erase her accounts.

"A lot of the comments I see, from men, in particular, sharing their thoughts and fantasies in regards to my body has honestly disturbed me," she wrote.

"The outright wicked things people say is overwhelming and makes me feel like throwing up.

"If you've ever been humiliated before in front of family and those you care about, maybe you can relate to what I'm going through."

The photographer who took the pictures, Nino Muñoz, said on Instagram that Azalea's images were "stolen and published without my permission".

He added: "My heart goes out to anyone this situation has affected. I'm utterly outraged and will not rest until justice is served."