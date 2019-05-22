How much do females in Game of Thrones speak?

Female characters in Game of Thrones speak about three times less than male characters in the show, according to new data.

Although the hugely popular show ended this week after eight seasons, the debate on how it represented women will continue.

The data suggest that across all eight seasons, male speech amounts to about 75% of all speaking time in the series.

It was compiled by research group Ceretai for BBC 100 Women.

The share of female speaking time varied between seasons, starting at about a quarter in season one and rising slightly to a third by season seven.

However, the final season, which saw many female characters at the forefront of the plot, was among the worst for female speaking time.