Pink Sweat$' "Volume 2" EP

Title: Volume 2 - EP

Artiste: Pink Sweat$

Genre: R&B/ Soul

Release: March 28

David Bowden, known to the public as Pink Sweat$, first gained proper fame in 2018, when he released his debut six-track EP ‘Volume 1’, which housed the amazing hit “Honesty”. Before all this success, he was a simple songwriter who probably didn’t think he would be achieving big anytime soon. Now he’s joined his R&B contemporaries in releasing hits after hits and spectacular projects that are topping charts and dominating airwaves across the world.

The Philly singer is out to fill the music industry with a diverse and endless taste of black music. He’s back with a follow-up EP christened “Volume 2”, which also captures his brilliance when it comes to expressing the emotional space he occupies. He genuinely explores his thoughts and details his romantic side the best way he can.

The five-track EP kicks off a soft guitar playing on “I Know,” a love song that details the artiste's will to remain with his lover no matter what they have been through. This is followed by yet another soft tune, “Coke & Henny Pt 1,” which sees the artiste appreciate his lover's physical appearance. “Coke & Henny Pt 2” presents listeners with the most essential track on the project and the contrary to the first part. The song highlights a relationship which was once amazing but has since lost its immensity.

“Your Side” presents Pink Sweat$ as that person willing to fight for a love he believes in. On this track, he identifies that he is the perfect match for the girl he loves so much, even though she’s seeing someone else. The EP then closes out with the soft guitar tune “Body Ain’t Me,” which details that he doesn’t want to see anybody else trying to get with the girl he loves.

For what it’s worth, ‘Volume 2’ is an impressive effort and the perfect sequel to his debut. Pink Sweat$ is highly talented as a songwriter as well as a singer. He understands minimalism, which is now evident in his releases, which are short and precise. He continues his reign as an R&B artiste to watch and does so well. We can’t wait for a full-length LP.

Star rating: 3 out of 5