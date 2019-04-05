'Country Queen' a David vs Goliath tale

Country Queen is a family drama series set in contemporary Kenya that centres on Akisa, a Nairobi IT girl estranged from her family and village, Tsilanga. When her father falls ill, Akisa returns to a community divided after a mining company discovers gold on their land.

This is a David vs Goliath story that pits ordinary Kenyans against a large power that threatens to destroy their homes. The issues of land grabbing and exploitation form the tapestry against which the fractured personal lives and relationships of our main characters play out. The fight for land becomes a fight for redemption, truth and facing the consequences of one’s choices.

The pilot is a high-end authentically Kenyan and yet globally accessible TV series. It has already created intense buzz and excitement within the industry.

Beyond its high production value this Kenyan-German co-production has broken down barriers and created new norms based on its unique focus on the rural communities of Kenya, as well as its collaborative and Kenyan focused production process.

With its cinematic production style and quality, the pilot has been widely acclaimed and will soon continue with production of the full series.

Country Queen was first created in 2017 by a writers’ room comprising 10 Kenyan creatives with diverse experience in visual storytelling, and with the assistance of Good Karma Fiction from Germany.