Triple Frontier manages to surprise viewers at every turn

William Miller is a former Special Forces agent who works as a motivational speaker; mostly speaking to young military personnel on ways of managing themselves in and out of the army.

William is approached by Santiago, his former colleague who works on contract with the military in South America. Santiago tells William that he wants the old crew to go out on a rogue mission. William informs Santiago that the old crew would only sign on if their old unit commander, Tom Davis, agreed to it.

Tom, William, William’s brother Benny and their old pilot friend Francisco are all out of work vets barely making ends meet. Tom is trying to be a real estate agent and failing at it while Benny is making a living as a martial arts fighter.

Santiago’s plan is enticingly dangerous. All they had to do was head into the Brazilian rain forest to kill Lorea; one of the most dangerous drug lords in South America and steal his money. A dangerous and seemingly impossible mission that the team takes on.

However, the team receives intel and help from a local woman by the name of Yovanna. Yovanna has infiltrated Lorea’s ring as she wants to rescue her brother from the drug lord.

If the mission went according to plan, the five men would be in and out of the house with minimal damage and a huge chunk of cash. But no mission comes without unexpected surprises. With no rules and order to keep them in line, the team faces a bigger threat from within. Loyalties and friendships will be tested.

The film gives us an insight into the lives of servicemen once they have hang up their uniforms. It dodges all the military combat dialogue while retaining the most interesting parts of the action. Not too gruesome, yet still thrilling.

The team’s synergy is what keeps us connected. Their on-screen chemistry is nothing short of ‘bromantic’, even as they fight amongst themselves. The film was named for the Tres Fronteras, (Three Frontiers), a physical region where the borders of Brazil, Peru and Colombia meet.