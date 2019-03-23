The multi-instrumentalist destined to become a superstar

The artists who has worked with top artistes and creatives like Kidum, H_art the Band, Nyashinski, Dela, Gilad, Band Beca is the first artiste to be signed to Sol Generation, a music label founded by Africa’s top music group Sauti Sol. Now he wants to grab at life’s precious moments and create music that represents his narrative. He believes it's that moment to exhibit what he's developed and has been passed on to him by working closely with other musicians.

Bensoul’s debut release with the label “Lucy,” a narrative about a girl he adores but doesn’t what to get involved if he’s to in a race with other men, showcases an artiste who’s capable of making eclectic music for his audience. He is capable of fusing the old and new, producing catchy tunes likely to land his fans playlist.

For Sol Generation, Bensoul is such a precious inclusion and most certainly an artist to watch. Considering the respect the founders of the label command, it might not really be difficult for the artiste to make major moves in the industry. But he might also not need that to boost his appeal: he acknowledges that his career is still in the elevation stage and he's eager for all the twists and turns that are coming his way and all we can expect is a lot of good music from him.