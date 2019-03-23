Strip tease time!

As crazy as it may sound to some, what you consider an ‘acceptable fetish’ may actually sound like madness to someone else.

What level of kink is normal and what is perverse? Who is to judge? Golden showers might be taking things a bit too far but for whom?

If you enjoy it, that’s your kink. Why be judged for it? Nick pulls up to my house but leaves the engine running.

“Aren’t you coming in?” I ask.

He looks a little surprised.

“I thought I scared you off with the golden shower thing,” he says.

“Come in,” I say opening the passenger door to get out. “You’re going to have to work a lot harder to scare me off.”

We walk past the pastor’s house – my landlord – and head round the back to the SQ, which are my living quarters.

Since my blackmail schemes from some months back, I can actually afford to move but I’m still here.

I open the door and we make our way into the cramped space. I throw my bag on the couch and turn to him.

“So will just you whip it out and start peeing or what?” I ask.

“What?” he asks and bursts out laughing. “Can I have a drink?” he asks pointing to the bottle of scotch on the coffee table.

I pour him a glass and he sits on the couch watching me.

“This is cosy,” he says looking around.

“A little smaller than I would have liked but it’s home,” I respond shrugging.

I stand there awkwardly wondering if I should join him on the couch or not.

“Take off your clothes,” he says suddenly.

“What?” I ask.

“You heard me. Take off your clothes,” he repeats.

Well, so much for preambles. I oblige, taking off my coat and placing it on the bed.

“Take it all off,” he says taking a sip of his drink as I hesitate. Is this lighting ok?

I’ve always wanted to do a strip tease and this is a good a time as any. I saunter to the sound system and slip in a Marvin Gaye tune. I walk back towards him, close but not too close and then turn around and slide the zip of my dress down.

I think about earlier when I wore this dress as I was getting ready to go to my boss’s house. I certainly didn’t envision the evening turning out like this. The dress slowly slides to the floor. I only have my bra, pantyhose and heels on.

I sway to the music and move backwards till I reach him and still facing the opposite direction, I sit on his lap and gently grind my butt on top of him. He tries to touch me but I slap his hands away.

“Only I can touch you,” I say seductively. What’s really going through my head is the scene in when the pirate says “Look at me, I’m the Captain now.”

I stand up, turn towards him and unclasp my bra. I toss it to him and he grabs it eagerly. I turn away from him, bend over and start removing my pantyhose.

The stockings slide off my legs and he has full view of my butt but I’m still wearing my thong. I go back to him and grind my butt on him again.

Alternating between taking an item off and grinding on him is making him crazy. I stand up again, this time to slide my panties off.

Again, I bend over, so he can see my butt, now without any obstruction. Bent over like this, he has the best view possible. I’m pretty certain he can see way up my butt. This is turning me on, too.