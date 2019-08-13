Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate Kenyan environmentalist

• Wathuti is the founder of Green Generation Initiative.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have recognised Kenyan environmentalist Elizabeth Wathuti's efforts in conservation.
They posted a congratulatory message to Wathuti on their Instagram account on Monday.
They said, "Founder of Green Generation Initiative (GGI), 23-year-old Kenyan, Elizabeth Wathuti is making incredible progress since starting the community-based initiative in 2016."
"Focusing on deforestation, climate change and pollution - GGI has trained over 10,000 school children in being environmentally conscious and facilitated the planting of over 20,000 tree seedlings in schools, to help secure local school feeding program!"
Today is #InternationalYouthDay where we celebrate the young leaders helping our communities at a grassroots and global level - the inspiring individuals who have the power to lead the future, and are moving the needle every single day. As President and Vice-President of The @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust (QCT) – an initiative that champions, funds and connects Commonwealth youth leaders working to change the world - The Duke and Duchess hope to shine a light on a few of these change making young leaders of the QCT, who are doing amazing things - not because they have to, but because they want to - a choice we all have in life.
Green Generation Initiative focuses on global environmental challenges including deforestation, pollution and environmental injustices.
Wathuti was celebrated as a young leader helping communities at a grassroots and global level.
She was celebrated during International Youth Day.
"The Duke and Duchess hope to shine a light on a few of these change making young leaders of the QCT, who are doing amazing things - not because they have to, but because they want to - a choice we all have in life," the Duke and Duchess said.