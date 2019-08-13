Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate Kenyan environmentalist

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have recognised Kenyan environmentalist Elizabeth Wathuti's efforts in conservation.

They posted a congratulatory message to Wathuti on their Instagram account on Monday.

They said, "Founder of Green Generation Initiative (GGI), 23-year-old Kenyan, Elizabeth Wathuti is making incredible progress since starting the community-based initiative in 2016."

"Focusing on deforestation, climate change and pollution - GGI has trained over 10,000 school children in being environmentally conscious and facilitated the planting of over 20,000 tree seedlings in schools, to help secure local school feeding program!"