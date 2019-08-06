Uhuru's Jamaican roots leave KOT puzzled

President Uhuru Kenyatta's choice of words to describe his family's ties with Jamaica on Tuesday left many Kenyans scratching their heads.

As he spoke in Jamaica on his three-day official visit, the President said, "My wife’s brother’s mother comes from Jamaica and has been living in Kenya all her life."

Many Kenyans on Twitter were left scratching their heads, trying to understand what exactly 'my wife's brother's mother' is.

Uhuru was referring to his mother-in-law is from Jamaica who has been living in Kenya all her life.

Kenyans on twitter through #kingston shared their thoughts on the President's statement.

" President Kenyatta simply meant that Margaret Kenyatta has a step-brother and the mother to the step brother is Jamaican. A smart way of confusing people who think know the queen's language better," @luhyamachete said.

@ReggaeMan12 was as well left guessing what the President meant, "All I hear from him is blah, blah, blah.. ugh."

The mother to the wife of Muhoho Kenyatta’, who is the brother to Uhuru, is the link between first family and Jamaica.

The late Norma Florienta Kanja, 83, died in August 2017 while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital.

She was the mother to Erika Kanja, wife to Muhoho Kenyatta.

While mourning her, the President described her as a wonderful woman.

"As we have all heard, she was a wonderful human being and we can testify to that fact. Mama Norma Kanja lived her life well and has left an enduring legacy which should be emulated,” President Kenyatta said.

Uhuru is on his three-day official visit to Jamaica and is the chief guest in two events - the 57th Jamaica Independence Day held on Tuesday and the 67th Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in Clarendon.

Uhuru landed in Kingston on Monday where he was welcomed by Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness after which they signed four agreements between the two nations.

Plans to introduce air transport connections between Kenya and Jamaica were part of the key talks during President Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to Jamaica.