Japan joins world powers in scramble for African growth

However, African Affairs senior deputy director Shigeru Hamano said there is no competition between China and Japan.

“Ticad is actually older in Africa, having established in 1993, soon after the Cold War,” Shigeru said.

“Japan needs trade and in doing this, it is helping African states to be self-reliant so it can also have an international market”.

African Affairs director-general Shigeru Ushio, the Ticad VII secretary-general, said Ticad's uniqueness lies in “pioneering, inclusiveness and openness, African ownership and follow-up mechanism”.

But Prof Kenichi Ono of National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies said Ticad is a political platform to advance Japan’s diplomacy.

It is, however, the raid of the continent by China and reaction by other global powers such as the US and Russia that creates the impression that Japan is joining in the party.

Since China proposed the Belt and Road Initiative in 2013 to improve intercontinental connectivity and cooperation, its activities in Africa has been rapid.

And although the East African region has been the main focus of Belt and Road in Africa, Chinese infrastructure projects are in Zambia, Angola and Nigeria, with ports planned along the coast from Dakar to Libreville and Lagos. Beijing has also signalled its support for the African Union’s proposed pan-African high-speed rail network.

In Kenya, the standard gauge railway is the Chinese biggest investment in the country. The Chinese are also undertaking various roads projects in the country.

But while Japanese government officials deny there is rivalry with the Chinese, they have what they call Japan’s Connectivity Initiative, which has transport corridors in Africa and Asia.

During his address at Ticad VI in Nairobi, Prime Minister Shinzō Abe talked about his vision for “Free and Open Indo-Pacific”, as “ a key for stability and prosperity of the international community”.

He proposed combining two continents — Africa and Asia — and two oceans — Pacific and Indian oceans to develop “a free and open Indo-Pacific region as international public goods”.

In Kenya, for example, they have the Japan International Cooperation Agency working in the Mombasa Port, the Northern Corridor and the Fourth Trans-African Highway, a 6,259km highway between Mombasa port and Lagos, Nigeria, which was mooted in 1971. This was to facilitate the movement of cargo from the Mombasa Port to Nigeria, and in the countries through which the road passes.

National Treasury CS Henry Rotich said Japan’s development cooperation growth portfolio to Kenya stands at Sh469.5 billion. He said some of the projects that have benefited from the Japanese development assistance include JKUAT and Kenya Medical Research Institute.

In its Transport and Comprehensive Corridor Development is the Central Corridor in East Africa, Nacala Corridor in South-Eastern Africa and West Africa Growth Ring.

In Mombasa, Japan developed the port master plan, including Dongo Kundu, which was completed in 2015, and the port development itself in phase one (completed in 2016) and phase two, which is ongoing.

It also offered technical support in the formulation of the development plan for the Mombasa Gate City completed in 2017. The Japanese through a loan also did the Mombasa Gate Bridge.

“Projects currently under construction through funding from Japanese government are Mombasa Port Area Road Development Project, Mombasa Port Development Project Phase 1, Baringo and Narok towns water supply, Mwea Irrigation Development Project, Olkaria I (4) Geothermal Power project and Olkaria-Lessos-Kisumu Power transmission line,” Rotich said at the Treasury during the signing Ceremony for Exchange of Notes for Health Sector Support Programme.

Other projects are the construction of the Nairobi Missing Road Links Project. A Japanese contractor won the dualing of Ngong Road.