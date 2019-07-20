This is how HIV cure will look like

Where exactly are we on the journey of finding a cure?

We now have a very good understanding of why the virus keeps evading the antiretroviral therapy, and we know where it hides. We have proof of concept that cure is possible.

If you follow both the Berlin and London patient, the thread is similar. If you have a mutation to the gene CCR5 gene, you can’t get HIV, it cannot attach to the cell and so it will be knocked off by ARVs.

The medicines are always circulating in the blood but the ARVs cannot recognise or enter into some of those cells. When a virus has entered a cell, sometimes this cell exposes itself to white blood cells and is killed together with the virus. So sometimes, these hijacked cells hide. It’s like if someone is hijacked by thugs, sometimes they can’t alert cops in case they are shot along with the hijackers.

So there is proof this mutation can be engineered to make the cell become immune to HIV infection. In the entire bloodstream, to find those infected cells that are hiding takes a lot of time, because they are also very few. It could mean one infected cell in a million cells. So if you miss that one and discontinue ART, that one cell will come out and the virus will spread.

People with CCR5 mutation can get still infected but the virus has nowhere to hide, so ART will come and kill them.

So what does the proof of concept imply exactly?

Proof of concept means if you follow that line, you can find a cure. You can also use gene therapy. You can just get an injection and this causes a mutation and prevents the cells from infection.

You could even use the antibodies that are there to identify those cells where the virus is hiding. With ARVs we have done 99 per cent of the work, ARVs have done the dirty work. But now you need another compound that will go into those cells and kill them. So the antibodies will go door to door, and if they find a virus they bombard it. I’m putting it in a simplistic way for easy understanding.

The foundation of HIV cure is viral suppression with ART, so you need to clear the circulating viruses completely, then you focus on the spots where they are hiding.