Close

RWANDESE WEDDING

[PHOTOS] Kagame's daughter gets married in church ceremony

In Summary

•The church wedding was held on Saturday at Intare Conference Arena in Kabuga Town, Rwanda.

by Lyndsay Nyawira
Sasa
08 July 2019 - 19:03
Ange Kagame with a white gown holding Billy's hand at a church wedding on Saturday
Ange Kagame with a white gown holding Billy's hand at a church wedding on Saturday
Image: COURTESY

Rwandan President Paul Kagame’s only daughter, Ange  Kagame, on Saturday held a lavish white wedding.

She tied the knot with the love of her life, Bertrand Ndengeyingoma.

Euphoria
Euphoria
Image: COURTESY

The church marriage ceremony was private and took place  at Intare Conference Arena in Kabuga Town, Rwanda.

In 2018,The couple held  a traditional wedding ceremony known as Gusaba.

The ceremony was held in the President’s rural home in Ntebe near Lake Muhazi and was attended by family and close friends only.

Love of my life
Love of my life
Image: COURTESY

Ange  and Billy  recently on  June 8 exchanged vows in a civil wedding at Kigali City Council offices.

A civil wedding is a nonreligious, legal marriage ceremony presided over by an authorised official. It takes place without any religious affiliation and meets the legal requirements of the state or location of the wedding.

Angie walking down the isle in church
Angie walking down the isle in church
Image: COURTESY

However, a religious wedding is the way many couples choose to begin their lives together as man and wife. Whether Christian or Muslim, many couples feel that a religious wedding adds more meaning to the day.

Bertrand ‘Billy’ , is a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), trained urban planner and architect. He is currently a PhD candidate at the London School of Economics and works with Bank of Rwanda.

Ange studied political science at Smith College in Massachusetts.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Lyndsay Nyawira
Sasa
08 July 2019 - 19:03

Most Popular

  1. Kenyans whose weddings have been graced by Uhuru
    1d ago Word Is

  2. This is the Sh460,000 gift Collymore wanted to give Uhuru
    3d ago Entertainment

  3. Julie Gichuru pays tribute to husband
    2mo ago Word Is

  4. Diamond's sister hails 'drama-free' Tanasha
    1d ago Word Is

  5. Mystery as Maribe friends get texts
    7mo ago Word Is

Latest Videos