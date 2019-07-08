[PHOTOS] Kagame's daughter gets married in church ceremony

•The church wedding was held on Saturday at Intare Conference Arena in Kabuga Town, Rwanda.
Rwandan President Paul Kagame’s only daughter, Ange Kagame, on Saturday held a lavish white wedding.
She tied the knot with the love of her life, Bertrand Ndengeyingoma.
The church marriage ceremony was private and took place at Intare Conference Arena in Kabuga Town, Rwanda.
In 2018,The couple held a traditional wedding ceremony known as Gusaba.
The ceremony was held in the President’s rural home in Ntebe near Lake Muhazi and was attended by family and close friends only.
Ange and Billy recently on June 8 exchanged vows in a civil wedding at Kigali City Council offices.
A civil wedding is a nonreligious, legal marriage ceremony presided over by an authorised official. It takes place without any religious affiliation and meets the legal requirements of the state or location of the wedding.
However, a religious wedding is the way many couples choose to begin their lives together as man and wife. Whether Christian or Muslim, many couples feel that a religious wedding adds more meaning to the day.
Bertrand ‘Billy’ , is a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), trained urban planner and architect. He is currently a PhD candidate at the London School of Economics and works with Bank of Rwanda.
Ange studied political science at Smith College in Massachusetts.