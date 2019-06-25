Women celebrate Kenya's first woman marine pilot on Day of the Seafarer

• 'Day of the Seafarer' celebrated to appreciate the Maritime Workers in the world.
•Theme of the year is '#IamOnBoard with Gender Equality'
Women and men showed one another support on Twitter by tweeting '#IamOnBoard with gender equality', which is the theme of the 'Day of Seafarer' for this year.
June 25 marks Day of the Seafarer celebrating maritime workers around the globe for their contribution to world trade and globalisation. It is only through their effort that goods are able to disseminate across oceans, national borders and cultures.
According to the International Maritime Organization, more than 80 per cent of the goods in the world that are transported are shipped via seas, thus highlighting the importance of this day, and the importance of Seafarers. Seafarers are anybody who work to make the maritime industry the success that it is. Seafarers include people operating the ship or its machinery, people loading and reloading cargo or Coast Guards and Navies that keep us safe during time of war.
Elizabeth Marami, Kenya's first female pilot, tweeted, “As a child I wanted to be the first female something in Kenya' today I'm the first female marine pilot! #TweetaDream”
WISTA International which is a Women's International Shipping & Trading Association tweeted (@wistaINTAint):
“#IamOnBoard - WISTA International is definitely on board with gender equality on the Day of the Seafarer, June 25th. This is a call for collective action, what can you do to empower women in the maritime community? #WomenWhoMovetheWorld”
Marami then tweeted in reply: “Amazing women who have been part of fighting for gender equality in the industry are here, women who have not only empowered me but so many women in Maritime! I was glad to meet them!”
Many people tweeted to Marami, as she represents an idol for women in the Maritime Industry.
Janet Mbugua Kenyan Brand Ambassador of 'Help a Child Reach 5' campaign also tweeted (OfficialJMbugua) :
“#IAmOnBoard coz we’ve come a long way from a time when the first female seafarer disguised herself as a man to keep her job & coz @lizmarami happens to be the first female marine pilot in East Africa who campaign’s tirelessly for equal rights in such a male dominated industry.”
So, why are people tweeting #IamOnBoard, and does it really matter?
Well, only 1-2% of women are involved in the maritime industry and it's time that people campaign for gender equality.
IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim on this day, "To everyone in shipping – you are missing out on a huge talent pool if you don't recognise and empower women in the workplace. Join our Day of the Seafarer campaign and get on board with gender equality at sea"