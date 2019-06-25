Women celebrate Kenya's first woman marine pilot on Day of the Seafarer

Women and men showed one another support on Twitter by tweeting '#IamOnBoard with gender equality', which is the theme of the 'Day of Seafarer' for this year.

June 25 marks Day of the Seafarer celebrating maritime workers around the globe for their contribution to world trade and globalisation. It is only through their effort that goods are able to disseminate across oceans, national borders and cultures.

According to the International Maritime Organization, more than 80 per cent of the goods in the world that are transported are shipped via seas, thus highlighting the importance of this day, and the importance of Seafarers. Seafarers are anybody who work to make the maritime industry the success that it is. Seafarers include people operating the ship or its machinery, people loading and reloading cargo or Coast Guards and Navies that keep us safe during time of war.

Elizabeth Marami, Kenya's first female pilot, tweeted, “As a child I wanted to be the first female something in Kenya' today I'm the first female marine pilot! #TweetaDream”