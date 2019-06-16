Close

National Police Service sends out Father's Day message

16 June 2019 - 12:54
Police cap
Image: FILE

Kenyans joined the world in marking Father's Day on Sunday.

Father's Day is a celebration honouring fathers and celebrating fatherhood, paternal bonds and the influence of fathers in society.

The National Police Service sent a message on Twitter, saying, "#HappyFathersDay to all fathers and father figures. To all our departed colleagues, you are forever loved and never forgotten. May you rest in eternal peace."

A Mandera-based police officer last week committed suicide under unknown circumstances.

Edwin Wesonga was attached to Malkaruka Administration Police camp in the remote parts of Banisa.

The service launched a programme to reduce rising cases of suicide.

