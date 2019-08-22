INSULTING CONGREGANTS

Religion is vital, but fanaticism turns faithful into slaves

Society has adopted misconceptions making them slaves to self-proclaimed men of God

In Summary

• Religion should not be about enduring humiliations to receive the Good News. 

• Religion can both build and destroy a state as much as it advocates for harmony. 

by Oluchina Antony
22 August 2019 - 04:00
Religion influence
Religion has been the key pillar in the foundation of the state and society at large. It has advocated for equality and harmony.

The current Kenyan society has, however, adopted irrelevant misconceptions making them slaves to arrogant self-proclaimed men of God. The essence of believing does not involve insults, intimidation and pride.

No one should endure humiliation to receive the Good News. Making the congregation feel inferior makes religion a barbaric slave master and manipulating scriptures to endorse a hidden agenda exposes faithful to sin.

