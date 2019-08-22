Religion is vital, but fanaticism turns faithful into slaves

Religion has been the key pillar in the foundation of the state and society at large. It has advocated for equality and harmony.

The current Kenyan society has, however, adopted irrelevant misconceptions making them slaves to arrogant self-proclaimed men of God. The essence of believing does not involve insults, intimidation and pride.

No one should endure humiliation to receive the Good News. Making the congregation feel inferior makes religion a barbaric slave master and manipulating scriptures to endorse a hidden agenda exposes faithful to sin.