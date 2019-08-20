Local music sector at risk after ‘peanut’ payment of artistes

Earlier this month, Kenyan artistes complained that broadcasters are not playing their music.

Now the Music Copyright Society of Kenya has demoralised them even more by paying them Sh2,500, a payment they termed as ‘peanuts’. Is there hope for them? Its quite agitating since we always hear their songs being played on matatus, radios, TVs and clubs.

The music agency should stop devaluing them since they show uttermost hard work to promote themselves and the music industry of the country. They had a right to complain.

Mombasa