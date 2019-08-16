TIGHTEN BUDGET

Costly benchmarking trips by MCAs are of no benefit to Wanjiku

Elgeyo Marakwet MCAs flew to Congo to benchmark a stadium while neighbouring Kakamega has a good stadium

In Summary

• It is surprising that leaders can afford expensive foreign trips while county workers are unpaid. 

• The illogical spending on travelling has not yielded any visible results. 

by Florence Muendo
Star Blogs
16 August 2019 - 07:55
The Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega county
BENCHMARK WITHIN STATE: The Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega county
Image: CALISTUS LUCHETU

It goes against the grain that Kenyan leaders can afford foreign benchmarking trips and leave county workers unpaid.

Last year, Elgeyo Marakwet MCAs flew to Congo to benchmark athletics costing the county an estimated Sh5 million. Ironically, athletes still decry the state of the Kimariny Stadium.

The Bhukungu Stadium in Kakamega has been hailed as a modern state of the art stadium. Couldn’t the ward reps visit the neighbouring county instead?

The Controller of Budget should tighten county spending to limit extravagance.

 

Nakuru 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Florence Muendo
Star Blogs
16 August 2019 - 07:55

Most Popular

  1. Referendum not a showdown between BBI and DP Ruto
    1d ago Star Blogs

  2. Costly benchmarking trips by MCAs are of no benefit to ...
    5h ago Star Blogs

  3. Ruto has a right to his own opinions
    1d ago Columnists

  4. Benefits of CCTV cameras outweigh disadvantages
    5h ago Leader

  5. Curse of the front runner in Kenyan politics
    1d ago Columnists

Latest Videos