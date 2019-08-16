Costly benchmarking trips by MCAs are of no benefit to Wanjiku

It goes against the grain that Kenyan leaders can afford foreign benchmarking trips and leave county workers unpaid.

Last year, Elgeyo Marakwet MCAs flew to Congo to benchmark athletics costing the county an estimated Sh5 million. Ironically, athletes still decry the state of the Kimariny Stadium.

The Bhukungu Stadium in Kakamega has been hailed as a modern state of the art stadium. Couldn’t the ward reps visit the neighbouring county instead?

The Controller of Budget should tighten county spending to limit extravagance.

Nakuru