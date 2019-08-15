Caregivers have a task to teach pupils critical life values

With or without Competency-Based Curriculum, the current talk in learning circles to nurture, guide and direct a learner especially from the early days weighs heavily on caregivers.

Learning at this stage is largely influenced, shaped and sharpened by what they see, the things they are involved in (play-learning) rather than what they are told. This translates into fulfilling and lasting learning.

With the school holidays having set in, caregivers should take up this responsibility with delight and be purposeful in enriching the learning experiences of children on holiday without negating the reason for holidays; resting for the pupils.

One of the ways could as much as it is practical and mindful of the age of the child, the need to contextualise children activities and help them see the link between schoolwork, play or even child-content like cartoons. For instance, one can purpose to watch together, engage in simple activities or write down words, simple sentences known to the early learner.

Another way could be scheduling activities such a visit to the aged, the sick and other less privileged persons. Efforts must be made to ensure the child understands the orientation of such visits to think of them, not as an obligation but a life call. Such acts cement and ingrain a sense of responsibility, empathy and care that turns out to be significant values in life.

Environmentally-aligned activities such as planting of trees, appropriate waste disposal, tidying up their surroundings, prudent use of resources like water or power, often taken for granted could making significant inroads towards the much-needed generation shaping.

The key significance of this is the deliberateness and full involvement of the caregivers.