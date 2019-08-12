'INSIDE JOB'

State should have discarded ‘mercury sugar’ to avert theft

Poisonous products should be disposed of the 5,000 bags to keep them from falling into the wrong hands

In Summary

• Police suspect it was an insider job. 

• Illicit sugar probably already in the market. 

by JUSTIN N NKARANGA
Star Blogs
12 August 2019 - 06:00
Former KRA commissioner for intelligence Githii Mburu (foreground) inspects a suspected illegal consignment of sugar at a godown in Changamwe on June 17 last year
IN THE WRONG HANDS: Former KRA commissioner for intelligence Githii Mburu (foreground) inspects a suspected illegal consignment of sugar at a godown in Changamwe on June 17 last year
Image: FILE

At least 5,000 bags of sugar suspected to be contaminated with mercury were stolen from Bollore godown in Changamwe, Mombasa county, about three weeks ago.

Now that the toxic sugar is the hands of thieves, chances are high it already made its way into the market and possibly inside our bodies. This, police suspected, was an inside job.

The godown should be probed and those responsible for storing the poisonous product instead of destroying it arraigned to explain why they should not be treated as terrorists for putting lives in danger.

 

Mombasa 

