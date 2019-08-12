State should have discarded ‘mercury sugar’ to avert theft

At least 5,000 bags of sugar suspected to be contaminated with mercury were stolen from Bollore godown in Changamwe, Mombasa county, about three weeks ago.

Now that the toxic sugar is the hands of thieves, chances are high it already made its way into the market and possibly inside our bodies. This, police suspected, was an inside job.

The godown should be probed and those responsible for storing the poisonous product instead of destroying it arraigned to explain why they should not be treated as terrorists for putting lives in danger.

