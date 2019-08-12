CALLS FOR REFERENDUM

BBI, Punguza Mizigo have left out issues affecting the youth

State still struggles with how to curb unemployment of youths, five decades after Independence

In Summary

• The two initiatives seek to address national policies of devolution, leadership and government expenses. 

• Youths need to be equipped with leadership and technological skills and given a fair opportunity to be heard. 

by Oluchina Antony
12 August 2019 - 06:00
Bungoma youths hold demos in Bungoma ton calling for peaceful elections and campaigns
Bungoma youths hold demos in Bungoma ton calling for peaceful elections and campaigns
Image: FILE

As we mark the International Youth Day today, the country is experiencing a shift on constitutional changes pitting Building Bridges Initiative and Punguza Mizigo initiative.

The two initiatives seek to address national policies of devolution, leadership and government expenses. Five decades after Independence, the country is struggling to curb unemployment among youths.

Youths need to be equipped with leadership and technological skills and given a fair opportunity to be heard. Allowing initiatives which only suit individuals and do not engage the power of youths will increase frustrations.

Engaging wild thoughts on changing the Constitution without housing youths is a bad call as they are the major players in demonstrations as seen in past cases of poll violence. 

 

Emuhaya constituency 

