BBI, Punguza Mizigo have left out issues affecting the youth

As we mark the International Youth Day today, the country is experiencing a shift on constitutional changes pitting Building Bridges Initiative and Punguza Mizigo initiative.

The two initiatives seek to address national policies of devolution, leadership and government expenses. Five decades after Independence, the country is struggling to curb unemployment among youths.

Youths need to be equipped with leadership and technological skills and given a fair opportunity to be heard. Allowing initiatives which only suit individuals and do not engage the power of youths will increase frustrations.

Engaging wild thoughts on changing the Constitution without housing youths is a bad call as they are the major players in demonstrations as seen in past cases of poll violence.

Emuhaya constituency