Close

COURT RULING

Public offices are no longer a hiding place for greedy leaders

Stripping them of their prestigious offices shows them no one is bigger than the law

In Summary

• In the past, government officials facing charges have continued to serve, which lowered the seriousness of the fight on graft. 

• Making them leave office subjects them to public humiliation.  

by Florence Muendo
Star Blogs
02 August 2019 - 04:00
Judge Mumbi Ngugi
NO IMMUNITY FROM OFFICE: Judge Mumbi Ngugi
Image: FILE

Immediate former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich was among the first top civil servants to feel the effect of Judge Mumbi Ngugi’s rule that all government officials facing criminal charges should stay away from office.

For a long time, Kenyans have witnessed corrupt government officials face graft charges and continue to occupy their positions. However, with the new ruling, the officials will feel the crack of the whip as they will be stripped of their prestigious positions.

The public humiliation will completely free Kenyans of corrupt and greedy leaders.

Nakuru 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Florence Muendo
Star Blogs
02 August 2019 - 04:00

Most Popular

  1. Public offices are no longer a hiding place for greedy ...
    6h ago Star Blogs

  2. ‘The devil you know’ usually no better than the angel you ...
    6h ago Star Blogs

  3. Transfer health back to state for better cancer management
    6h ago Star Blogs

  4. When a woman is fed up
    1d ago Columnists

  5. Three cancer patients die, one not RIP
    10h ago Columnists

Latest Videos