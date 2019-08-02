Public offices are no longer a hiding place for greedy leaders

Immediate former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich was among the first top civil servants to feel the effect of Judge Mumbi Ngugi’s rule that all government officials facing criminal charges should stay away from office.

For a long time, Kenyans have witnessed corrupt government officials face graft charges and continue to occupy their positions. However, with the new ruling, the officials will feel the crack of the whip as they will be stripped of their prestigious positions.

The public humiliation will completely free Kenyans of corrupt and greedy leaders.

Nakuru