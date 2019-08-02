Close

Car insurance firms not living up to the price of their policies

Clients should not have to spend more on repairs when they have paid for the same

In Summary

• Firms with running garages do shoddy work of repairs. 

• If clients spend extra on repairs, it beats the logic behind having insurance. 

by EDWIN KARIUKI
02 August 2019 - 00:00
Wreckage of a car at an accident scene
FAKE LUXURY?: Wreckage of a car at an accident scene
Image: FILE

Tens of car insurance customers have hit a dead end on their compensation matters since their cries to the regulator are not bearing any fruits.

Most insurance companies with running garages offer shoddy jobs and do not repair a vehicle to the satisfaction of the insured. Clients have been subdued to resort to third-party insurance covers, beating the whole logic behind having insurance.

Clients should not have to spend more on repairs when they pay their insurer for the same services. Such companies should completely get off the business of car repair and give cash as compensation.

Otherwise, insurance becomes another channel for a few individuals to swindle the regular Kenyan. We pay for the policy thus we need good returns.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
