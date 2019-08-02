Car insurance firms not living up to the price of their policies

Tens of car insurance customers have hit a dead end on their compensation matters since their cries to the regulator are not bearing any fruits.

Most insurance companies with running garages offer shoddy jobs and do not repair a vehicle to the satisfaction of the insured. Clients have been subdued to resort to third-party insurance covers, beating the whole logic behind having insurance.

Clients should not have to spend more on repairs when they pay their insurer for the same services. Such companies should completely get off the business of car repair and give cash as compensation.

Otherwise, insurance becomes another channel for a few individuals to swindle the regular Kenyan. We pay for the policy thus we need good returns.