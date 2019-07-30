Close

SEXUALITY EDUCATION

Campaigns by state to curb rising teen pregnancy cases

Teen pregnancy results in school dropout, dependency burden, maternal deaths and unsafe abortion

by PURITY NTHIANA
Many teenage girls are having children as early as 11 years resulting in school dropout, dependency burden, maternal deaths and unsafe abortion.

Coordination between the Health and Education ministries will lead to effective service delivery and availability of data.

The Health ministry should support the availability of adequate capacity in terms of equipment and commodities while Education should include sexuality education in the curriculum and document lessons learnt.

Budgetary allocation towards this cause will reduce cases of teenage pregnancy.

Naya Kenya 

