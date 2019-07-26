Close

BRING BACK PRUDENCE

Deny graft suspects bond to end greed in government offices

Enforcing harsh consequences will restore respect for government offices

• Freed suspects have the chance to tamper with investigations or commit the crime again. 

• State officials have been trusted with massive responsibilities that require transparency. 

by KENNEDY MULUNDA
26 July 2019 - 06:00
Following the shocking revelations of the unexpected arrest of former Treasury CS Henry Rotich and his PS Kamau Thugge over corruption allegations, government arms should come together and enforce a law to deny bail privileges to corruption suspects.

This will prove effective in restoring the reverence a government official should have for office. Due to the magnitude of responsibilities entrusted to state officers, harsh consequences will bring openness and transparency that will automatically prevent abuse of office and in due time alter the narrative.

 

